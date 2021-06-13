SaTT Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $252,042.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

About SaTT

SATT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

