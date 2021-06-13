ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of ScanSource worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.