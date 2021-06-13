Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in May

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 1,901,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

