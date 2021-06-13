Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in May

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 1,901,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
