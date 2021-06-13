Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.0 days.

Shares of STGPF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Friday. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.