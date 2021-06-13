Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the May 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 316,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

