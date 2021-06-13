Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $43.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

