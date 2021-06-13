Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 17.8% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

