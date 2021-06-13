Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $325,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.33 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89.

