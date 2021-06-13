ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $218.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $218.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,391,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,708,200 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

