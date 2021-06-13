SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF remained flat at $$54.41 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82. SCSK has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSKF. Citigroup upgraded shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

