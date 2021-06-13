Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 53.9% in May

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 8,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

