Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

