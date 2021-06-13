Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 154,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

