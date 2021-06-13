Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

