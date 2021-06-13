Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $98.46 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $866,725.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00442155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.01067488 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,751,717 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

