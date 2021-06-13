Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $787,711.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056128 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00169875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00194782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.01090963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,032.25 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

