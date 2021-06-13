Sei Investments Co. Acquires 24,360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

