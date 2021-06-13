Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,808 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 42,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

