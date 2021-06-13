Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,305 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Brixmor Property Group worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

