Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 27.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 112.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $214.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.50. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

