Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,500 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Allegion worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 51.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 306,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

