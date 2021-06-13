Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 113,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,705,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

