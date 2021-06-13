Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 794,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

