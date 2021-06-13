Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

