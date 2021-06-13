Sei Investments Co. Has $22.80 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $123.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

