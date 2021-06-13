Sei Investments Co. Has $24.46 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

