Sei Investments Co. Has $24.99 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hershey worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

