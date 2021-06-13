Sei Investments Co. Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.13 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.