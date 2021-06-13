Sei Investments Co. Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Lithia Motors worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

