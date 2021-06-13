Sei Investments Co. Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.