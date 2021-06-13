Sei Investments Co. Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

XYL opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

