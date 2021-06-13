Sei Investments Co. Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,941 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

