Sei Investments Co. Has $29.13 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

DE opened at $341.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

