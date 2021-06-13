Sei Investments Co. Has $29.55 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

