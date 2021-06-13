Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1,858.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Twist Bioscience worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $114.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

