Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

