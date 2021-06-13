Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,271 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

