Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,292 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SIVB stock opened at $561.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.86. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

