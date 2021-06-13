Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Advance Auto Parts worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAP stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

