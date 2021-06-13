Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

