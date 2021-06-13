Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,205 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of CubeSmart worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 510.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CubeSmart by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CubeSmart by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,486,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,059,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.