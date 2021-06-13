Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.