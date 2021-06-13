Sei Investments Co. Sells 102,361 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NYSE:O opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

