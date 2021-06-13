Sei Investments Co. Sells 130,821 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,821 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

