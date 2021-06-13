Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,257 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after acquiring an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

