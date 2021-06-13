Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,656 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of The Kroger worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Kroger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $38.71 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

