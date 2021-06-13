Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,814 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.91. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

