Sei Investments Co. Takes $29.24 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,243,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893 in the last ninety days.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

ONEM opened at $34.26 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.