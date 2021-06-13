Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.00 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

