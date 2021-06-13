Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $253.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27, a PEG ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

